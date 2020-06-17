Share:

Islamabad - Daytime soap The Bold And The Beautiful will start up production again this week, CBS has announced. It will be the first U.S. TV show to start filming again since a lockdown was introduced in Los Angeles in mid-March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Filming will follow COVID-19 safety protocols as set out by the County of Los Angeles, the City of Los Angeles and Television City. The soap centered on the wealthy and powerful Forrester family premiered in 1987 and cast and crew will reunite at LA’s Television City. The show’s producers worked with the various Hollywood guilds to secure their agreement to begin production again. As part of the safety precautions, cast and crew have been tested for COVID-19 and will continue to be tested regularly.