LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed said that keeping in view the number of corona cases lockdown will be carried out at 32 different places in certain areas in Lahore from today (Wednesday).

A total of more than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed in Lockdown areas, he said. Policemen will be on duty with masks, PPE kits, gloves, and sanitizers. He said that the lockdown has been imposed for the safety, health, and welfare of the citizens.

There will be lockdowns at five locations in City Division and five locations in Model Town, and 12 locations in Cantt Division, while Iqbal Town Division 04, Saddar 05, and Civil Lines Division will have one lockdown.

Medical stores, grocery stores in lockdown areas will be opened at their scheduled times.

No citizen will be allowed to leave lockdown areas without a valid reason. The Lahore Police Chief further said that the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of the lockdown would be implemented as before.

People exempt from the ban will be allowed to move. Violators of corona SOPs will continue to be prosecuted. CCPO Lahore appealed to the citizens to show responsibility and cooperate with the police personnel at lockdown areas.

CCPO distributes cheques of relief money

CCPO Lahore is on the forefront of the welfare of police personnel, a ceremony was held at the CCPO Office on Tuesday to distribute cheques of relief money to the personnel of Lahore Police, who defeated the corona epidemic and returned to the front. Zulfiqar Hameed and SSP Admin Liaqat Ali Malik distributed cheques among the 127 personnel who recovered from the corona epidemic, cheques worth Rs 25,000 each were distributed.

In this regard, CCPO Lahore said that while ensuring the safety of the citizens, Lahore police fell victim to corona itself, 127 Lahore police personnel after recovering are re-performing their duties, while, 196 Lahore police personnel and officers are quarantined. Zulfiqar Hameed added that 8 personnel were victimised due to the epidemic, SSP Admin said that special attention is being paid to the welfare of police personnel, facilities are being provided to the personnel in all physical matters including corona test. CCPO Lahore also directed the police officers to donate plasma to citizens suffering from the corona epidemic.