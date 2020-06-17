Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has admitted that his overconfidence led to his own downfall, as he vows to make strong comeback on England tour.

Talking to reporters via teleconference, the opener was optimistic to represent Pakistan again, as tough England tour is just over a month away. “To be honest, I became overconfident,” the 30-year-old told reporters. “Even when I played domestic cricket, I always took my time. I’ll give credit to Mickey Arthur that he gave me the freedom. Because of that, I started played aggressively.

“You cannot start hitting the new ball from the start. My role will remain the same - to be an aggressive player at the top. But, if you see, I tried playing a scoop in the first over against Sri Lanka. What I am saying is, I won’t make those mistakes. I’ll try that our run rate is about 8 or 9. My aim will be to ensure I bat long so that it helps the team,” the left-hander added.

Fakhar also revealed that he has made slight adjustments in his batting technique which he hopes to benefit in prolonging his career. “I have come up with this technique only, so I don’t need to make a lot of changes. It is just some adjustments, like in the grip or a small change in the stance, I have made these small adjustments,” he said. “At this level, if I change my technique, I won’t have a lot of time. I am very happy with it, and you will see very soon when you see me playing how the adjustments I have made are making a huge difference.”

The 30-year-old is aiming for a strong comeback on the England tour and wants to cement his place back in the national side. “My goal now is to gain my permanent spot back with my performance. Irrespective of whether I score 15-20 or a fifty or a century, I hope it helps Pakistan in that match. In a T20 you don’t plan much, but I hope to show the selectors that I belong to this level and that I can play for long for Pakistan,” he said. Pakistan is scheduled to take on the home side in three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), which will be played in August-September.