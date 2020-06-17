Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to pass the benefit of reduction in the prices of petroleum products on to the common man, the Islamabad district administration had ordered reduction in fares of non-AC intra-city Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a notification issued by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad office, fares for PSVs have been slashed from Rs2 to Rs6. The new schedule of fares will come into force with immediate effect, read the notification. Stern action will be taken against those found involved in charging exorbitant fares, warned the Chief Commissioner. The notification said that stop-to-stop fare has been reduced from Rs 12 to Rs 10. Fare for 4.1km to 8km has been reduced from Rs 19 to Rs 16. Similarly, new fare for 8.1km to 14km stands at Rs 19 instead of Rs 23, from 14.1km to 22km Rs 23 instead of Rs 28, for 22.1km to 30km Rs 27 instead of Rs 32 and for 30.1km and above Rs 32 instead of Rs 38. The order will apply on the PSVs plying in Islamabad.