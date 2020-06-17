Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Ministry of Health has issued necessary guidelines regard­ing the use of plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

According to the guidelines, re­search is being made all over the world for the treatment of Corona, but so far no effective drug has come to the light.

Given the seriousness of the situation, experts have called for testing plasma therapy, which has been used for many years to treat various diseases.

The FDA has listed plasma therapy as only an experimental treatment. Its experiments are going on around the world on Corona patients and the re­sults are being reviewed.

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, in the light of the research available so far, plasma ther­apy could not be considered as a treat­ment for corona.

The public is informed that plasma therapy cannot be performed any­where in the country without the per­mission of the government as it is very important to follow the relevant rules and regulations of medicine for this purpose.

The Ministry has directed all the concerned agencies to ensure that plasma therapy can be tested on any patient only under the supervision of specialists in an approved hospital and for this purpose the relevant re­search regulatory authority will issue a permit.

Those recovered from Corona over the last two weeks had met all the rel­evant rules and regulations of the Safe Blood Program and the Provincial Safe Blood Transfusion Authorities would be eligible to donate plasma.

It is important to keep in mind that plasma can only be donated to Corona patients and is not allowed to be sold or bought. The final consent of the plasma donor is very important and at this stage all instructions issued by the World Health Organization must be implemented.

It will be the responsibility of the relevant laboratory to perform all do­nor tests in accordance with inter­national standards before plasma is taken. According to the guidelines, whenever a patient undergoes plasma therapy, all data and results are imme­diately sent to the National Drug Safe­ty Monitoring Board and the National Database Record.

Evidence so far has shown that plas­ma therapy is not effective in patients who have been on a ventilator for sev­en days or in patients who have lost more than one organ system. It is also important to note that the side effects of plasma therapy have also been ob­served, so plasma can be given only with the permission of the relevant authority and under the supervision of specialist doctors.

The Ministry of Health has appealed to the public not to be engaged into buying plasma from any blood bank or hospital and to contact only au­thorized government agencies for in­formation about ongoing trials on this treatment. Individuals who have fully recovered from Corona and have not shown any symptoms of illness for two weeks can contact 1166 to register as a donor for future plasma therapy.