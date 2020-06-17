Share:

Two more members of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) cabinet have been tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

As per details, AJK Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq and Minister for Information Raja Mushtaq Ahmad Minhas were tested positive for the COVID-19.

Both the leaders are in home-isolation after testing positive for the deadly virus.

Yesterday, the head of National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) Asad Umar had said that the health experts have warned that the number of COVID-19 cases would be increased above 1 million in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head, Asad Umar, while talking to ARY News programme ’11th Hour’, had said that the federal authorities were continuing its efforts to increase the COVID-19 testing capacity to 100,000 which currently stood at 50,000 on a daily basis.

“The tests would be conducted on the basis of the statistics provided by the authorities to measure the spread of the virus, however, the testing capacity will be increased to 100,000 by July.”