Egypt said Monday it will seek UN intervention to resolve a dispute with Ethiopia over a mega dam project being built by Addis Ababa on the Nile.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking at a forum by video-conference in Cairo, said "Ethiopia's intransigence would push Egypt to seek other options, such as resorting to the UN Security Council".

Ethiopia is building a hydro-electric dam project on the Nile, which Egypt fears it would reduce its water share.

Negotiations between Cairo and Addis Ababa center on the pace at which Ethiopia fills the 74 billion cubic meter reservoir behind the dam and the impact that could have on water supplies downstream in Egypt and Sudan.

Shoukry said the next move would be "encouraging the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibility to prevent any harm to international peace and security by preventing Ethiopia from taking any unilateral action that negatively affects Egypt's water rights", according to a statement issued by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

Four-day talks between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan ended Saturday without any breakthrough regarding the dam project.