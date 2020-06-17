Share:

ISLAMABAD - The top military leadership of the country was on Tuesday given a comprehensive briefing on the regional security issues with a special focus on the situation along Line of Control (LOC) and in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the headquarters of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) here.

Services Chiefs appreciate tireless efforts of ISI for national security

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, DG ISI received the CJCSC and Services Chiefs at Directorate General ISI. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, a comprehensive briefing was given to the military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on the situation along LoC and in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K). CJCSC and Services Chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over its professional preparedness.

The military leadership’s visit to the ISI headquarters comes amid tension with the neighboring country due to her repeated ceasefire violations along the LoC. On Tuesday also, Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing, injuring a civilian in Bagsar Sector along the LoC. According to the ISPR, Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bagsar Sector along LOC targeting civil population.

“Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured,” said the ISPR further.