Karachi - PArime Minister Imran Khan should call an emergency meeting of the NCOC to formulate a new policy to tackle the coronavirus, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said.

Talking about what the Sindh govt plans to do in light of the NCOC’s recommendations, he said: “The province’s 85% cases are from six districts of Karachi, while the situation is not alarming in Hyderabad, Ghotki, Larkana, and Sukkur — on an average they have 1,500 cases.”

Speaking in a private TV programme, he said infections had surpassed 10,000 in district East and 9,800 in South.

“The hotbed of the virus in the province is Karachi, and pinpointing a neighbourhood in the metropolis will be hard for us,” Wahab said.

“There are several institutions in Karachi which are under the federal govt’s control and we cannot impose restrictions on them if Centre does not approve,” he said

, adding: “A unanimity of thought is needed [to tackle the disease].”