Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza has Wednesday warned that Dexamethaone, which showed positive results in UK, is only for critically ill COVID-19 patients.

The SAPM tweeted, “Positive results from UK on use of Dexamethaone in critical patients welcomed by WHO as a 1st treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring Oxygen or ventilator support. Expert Committee in Pakistan to consider inclusion.”

Dr Zafar Mirza further added, “It is an old & cheap anti-inflammatory medicine (steroid) & we have multiple producers in Pakistan.”

PLEASE NOTE: It is ONLY FOR critically ill COVID-19 patients ie those on oxygen and ventilators; the medicine MUST NOT be used by mild to moderate patients; self-medication is strictly prohibited and can be dangerous as the medicine has many side-effects. — Zafar Mirza (@zfrmrza) June 17, 2020

“It is ONLY FOR critically ill COVID-19 patients ie those on oxygen and ventilators; the medicine MUST NOT be used by mild to moderate patients; self-medication is strictly prohibited and can be dangerous as the medicine has many side-effects,” he concluded.