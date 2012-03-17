KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Friday witnessed ruckus on the issue of extortion and terrorism, when the MQM legislators rose on their seats and chanted slogans against the growing incidents of extortion and kidnappings in the city.

The legislators were carrying placards inscribed with slogans against extortion and asking Sindh CM to take notice of the situation. The protesting lawmakers warned that if extortion and harassment of business community was not stopped, the MQM and their party chief Altaf Hussain will be free to take decision.

The situation took an ugly turn soon after the recitation from the Holy Quran; when the MQM legislators asked the chair to allow them to speak. However, the chair recognised PPP member Haji Munawwar Abbasi, who requested for Fateha. This created acrimony in the house as the MQM members were consistently asking the chair to allow them to speak. However, instead of giving floor to the protesting MQM members, the Deputy Speaker called question hour which led to rumpus in the house.

The angry MQM members gathered in front of the rostrum and chanted slogans of “Bhatta Khori kay khilaf, Altaf, Altaf” (Altaf is against extortion), “stop patronage of the extortionists”. They also torn the order of the day and threw it in the house. Some angry MQM members broke the mikes of their desks and also of Information Minister Shazia Marri.

The house turned into a bedlam and nothing was audible. However, ignoring the protest, the chair continued to call the questions. Meantime, Pir Mazharul Haq, PPP parliamentary leader in Assembly, tried to intervene but in vain. The house witnessed exchange of harsh words between the MQM and the PPP members. The commotion was so severe that after half an hour Deputy Speaker announced that she was adjourning the house till Monday due to the attitude of the MQM lawmakers. However, the MQM lawmakers continued their protest in the house.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM leader Faisal Sabazwari said, “Today will be written as black day in the history of Sindh as the people’s representatives were not allowed to talk in the house on the issue of extortion and against the threats being hurled on the traders of the city.”

He said that Karachi is a spinal cord of the economy of Sindh and Pakistan but conspiracies are being hatched to cripple the economic hub. He said the people of Karachi were well aware of the elements behind the Shershah tragedy, and they knew who were instigating bloodshed and collecting extortion money in the metropolis. Faisal said that the elements supporting the extortion mafia in Karachi were, in fact, the enemy of Pakistan. The criminals demanding extortion money were roaming freely in the city but no action was being taken against them by the govt.

Speaking on the occasion, Raza Haroon said that Karachi and Sindh belonged to Altaf Bhai and whosoever wanted to live here should live with respect. “We do not want division. The feudal lords should not consider us as the third-rate citizens and do not push us against the wall. Such attitude would be tolerated no more,” he said. He warned that if the law and order was not ensured, the MQM will be free to take decision.