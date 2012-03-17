

HAFIZABAD - Women particularly girl students can play vital role in creating awareness among the housewives to check the spread of dengue virus, Deputy District Officer Health Dr Khalid Farooq said here Friday.

While addressing a seminar on prevention from dengue virus in the Govt Degree Collage for Women, he appealed to the staff and students to play their due role in the prevention of spread of dengue mosquitoes. He suggested that atmosphere around all premises particularly houses and offices should be kept neat and clean to prevent spread of mosquitoes.

Student booked for cheating in exam : A student of matriculation, Ishaq Raza, was caught red-handed while using unfair means in the High School No 2 examination centre.

On the report of Superintendent Examination Muhammad Ashraf, a case has been registered against the accused at City Police Station.