HAFIZABAD - District Election Commissioner (DEC) Aamir Javed has declared that for the first time in the country's history the Election Commission of Pakistan has been made authoritatively and administratively independent to ensure fair, free and transparent general elections.

While briefing the local mediamen at press club on Saturday, he pointed out that the Presiding Officers at polling stations had been delegated the power for summary trial of election rules violators. Replying to a question, he said that there was no ghost polling station in the district and all 471 polling stations would be housed at government buildings where 5,43,000 registered voters would exercise their right to vote. Aamir Javed claimed that the staff at polling stations would be remained impartial. He elaborated that District Election Security Committees were being set up which could take action against the violators of Code of Ethic devised by the ECP. The staff as well as candidates and their polling agents would be bound to abide by the Code of Ethic. He said that carrying and display of firearms would not be allowed in and around the polling stations and the police would be held responsible for any violation in this respect.

To another question, the DEC maintained that for the first time in the country's history the Election Commission had introduced a result management system.

He said that 8,80,00,000 voters, including 30 million new adults had been registered across the country so far. He said the offices of Election Commission and Nadra would remain open even on Sunday and eligible adults could get their vote registered.

Yet to another question, he said that national and international NGOs would observe the election proceedings besides ECP would also made special arrangements to monitor the elections.

Aamir Javed also appreciated the media role for creating awareness among the masses for judicious use of their precious vote and appealed to them to continue their efforts and assist the Election Commission for holding fair, free and transparent elections.

DRO, ROS NAMED: District and Sessions Judge Syed Pervaiz Ali Shah has been appointed District Returning Officer (DRO) while Additional Sessions Judge Ch Qamaruz Zaman has been appointed Returning Officer for NA-102, PP-105 and PP-106 and Pindi Bhattian Additional Sessions Judge Ghulam Rasool has been appointed Returning Officer for NA-103 and PP-107.