ISLAMABAD

The Islamabad Tennis Complex (ITC) organised one-week training camp to promote tennis at grassroots level especially among teenage girls.

The camp was conducted under the watchful eyes of former Davis Cup coach Fazle Subhan, who is also ITC Managing Director, Kamran Khalil, level-III coach and Moinuddin, level-I coach.

Talking to The Nation, Fazle Subhan said: “We arranged the camp free of cost for junior girls and provided them with all facilities including balls, rackets, coaches and courts. It was a wonderful camp, which will help the country get bright future tennis players. We managed to find lot of bright young girls, who, if given proper training and attention, can not only start playing competitive tennis but also can win laurels for the country at international level. “We will continue to conduct such useful camps in future too and try to help the country in overcoming acute shortage of female tennis players,” he concluded.

Senator Taj Haider was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and lauded the efforts of Islamabad Tennis Complex for tennis promotion.