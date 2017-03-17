PESHAWAR - National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested a former member of the board of National Highway Authority for allegedly accumulating illegal assets worth Rs500 million.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) said the matter was brought into the notice of the bureau, after which an inquiry was authorised to ascertain the facts and collect requisite evidence regarding moveable and immoveable properties owned, controlled and possessed by the accused in his name and in the name of his dependents or “benamidars”.

During the course of inquiry it was revealed that the accused Yousuf Ali remained posted on key portfolios including general manager (GM) of the National Highways Authority (NHA) and board member of the authority as well. The accused stacked assets worth millions of rupees in his name and in the name of “benamindars”. Their illegal properties, disproportionate to their known sources of income included a precious 1 kanal house and 1 kanal plot at Phase–I, Hayatabad and 4 kanal plots at Phase–II, Hayatabad.

Besides, 1 kanal plot in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi, 1 kanal plot in NHA Housing Scheme, Islamabad, and a luxury bungalow measuring 1 kanal at Islamabad.

In addition, he also possessed several kanals of agricultural land at Charsadda and Haripur in the name of “benamidars”.

Besides this, huge bank transactions were found. NAB is actively pursuing the case and more properties are expected to be unearthed, it said.

The accused would be produced before the Accountability Court for obtaining his physical remand.

