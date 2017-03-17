Lahore: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting in which he was briefed on educational statistics of Pakistan 2015-16 issued by Academy of Educational Planning and Management.

“According to the statistics, Punjab has taken lead in education sector over all other units of Pakistan” a handout read. The CM praised his team for the achievement and said the Punjab government will continue its struggle for the cause.

He said the kids out of school ought to be focused more so as to bring them back to the schools. The CM said that Punjab has opted for merit policy at every level.

To address the problem of shortage of educators, two million talented teachers have been recruited so far while additional classrooms were being built and boundary walls would be constructed by March 2018, he shared with the participants of the meeting.

The CM added that a plan has been chalked out to install solar panels in the schools while 20,000 schools will be provided electricity under “Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme”. He said 83,000 children have been liberated from bonded labour at brick kilns and brought ato the school. He said these children are not only getting their education but also monthly stipend from Punjab government.

Issuing directives to ensure 100 percent implementation of the decisions taken to promoted education, the CM said that survey results are encouraging nevertheless it will be put to third-party audit.

The meeting also approved several proposals to increase enrollment in schools.

Ministers Mashood Ahmad Khan, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, adviser Dr Umar Saif and other high-ups attended the meeting.–Staff Reporter