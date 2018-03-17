Rawalpindi - Police in their crackdowns against anti-social elements have arrested 22 lawbreakers including seven gamblers and four renting rules violators besides recovering 1765 grams charras, 26 litres liquor, a 30 bore pistol with three rounds, Rs19500 cash stake money, six mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, Wah Cantt police netted Rizwan for having 1260 grams charras. Banni police rounded up Zakir for possessing five litres liquor. While R.A.Bazar police nabbed Naveed with 10 litres liquor. Meanwhile, Civil Line police recovered five litres liquor from Shamraiz. The rest of the accused people were sent behind bars for carrying illegal weapons, drugs, liquor and other items.

Saddar Wah police booked Qayyum Khan who was wall-chalking while Pirwadhai police held Zeeshan, Umar Rehman, Fayyaz and Abdullah due to involvement in various violations.

Meanwhile, Taxila police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Khurram Paracha colony and its jurisdiction and arrested Imran, Babar, Tasawar, Khalid, Jameel, Mohsin and Matloob, seven gamblers who were allegedly involved

in betting. Police also recovered Rs19500 cash stake money and six mobile phones from their possession.