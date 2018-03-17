Rawalpindi - Benazir Bhutto Hospital, a renowned hospital of the division, has provided medical treatment to 494,230 patients brought in its Emergency department while 12879 victims of Road Traffic Accidents were also admitted during 2017.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Dr. Masood Safdar said on Friday that the hospital was utilising all available resources to deliver quality healthcare facilities to the patients. The hospital, he said, was overburdened as thousands of patients were provided medical treatments every day in its indoor and outdoor departments.

The situation has been similar in Out Patient Department (OPD) where 52,470 patients with kidney diseases reached hospital while 1098 were admitted. The Urology operation theatre conducted 738 major surgeries and 105 minor operations whereas dialysis sessions of 12,210 kidney patients were performed during that period.

Masood said the heart patients brought to the Emergency were 31,850 while 1230 were admitted whereas OPD patients were 488. The patients provided medical facilities in Endotracheal Tube (ETT) were 109 with 72441 Electrocardiograms (ECGs) and 3877 Echocardiography.

The AMS said, the hospital tried to provide best possible health facilities to a large number of patients brought particularly in emergencies, RTA victims and kidneys, heart, paediatric, infectious and other diseases patients.

To a question, he said, the influx of the patients in Paediatrics department was massive as over 80,377 patients visited OPD and 11,741 were admitted to the hospital for treatment. 99,46 were successfully provided medical treatment, he said adding 10,732 deliveries were registered in the hospital during last year.

To a question, Masood informed that 147 positive dengue patients were admitted in the hospital while no positive Influenza-A H1N1 patient was brought to the hospital during last year.

Rapid patients’ influx in the hospital has necessitated extension and recruitment of additional staff to facilitate the patients, brought from various parts of Khyber Pukhtoon Khawa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and across the division.

He advised the people to use clean drinking water, adopt a healthy lifestyle and follow precautionary measures to remain physically fit as rapid increase in patients’ number was result of contaminated drinking water, poor quality food, unhealthy lifestyle, lack of education and awareness.

He said that most people ignore symptoms of a disease at early stage which create serious health problems later on.