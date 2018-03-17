With the situation in the group stage still replete with uncertainty, it didn't quite dawn on many that this could be the last game in Kevin Pietersen's career. The former England batsmen may not make the trip to Pakistan, where most of the remainder of the PSL will be played. He have already announced an end to his playing career after the tournament and his appearance in loss to United may be the last of his career. The only way he still gets to don the Quetta jersey is if they finish in the top two and qualify for the first playoff, in Dubai. But Peshawar’s emphatic win over Lahore ended this chance and may be it was the last the fans have seen of KP.