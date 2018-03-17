Shahid Afridi continued to defy his age with his all-round performance. He has been in scintillating form with the ball and had also grabbed headlines with a stunning one-handed catch at the start of PSL but this time he made his way into the record books with his batting skills, much to the delight of his fans. Afridi became the first batsman in the history of PSL to hit four consecutive sixes. The former Pakistan captain rolled back the clock to the golden days by using the long handle to good effect. He hit 19-year-old Pakistan seamer Sameen Gul for a hat-trick of sixes with all three of them landing outside the Sharjah stadium. Afridi completed the record with another six off spinner Dawson by slog-sweeping him over mid-wicket.