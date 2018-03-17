MIRPUR (AJK)-AJK Chapter of All Parties Hurriyat Conference has called upon International community to press India to implement United Nations resolutions on Kashmir for sustainable peace in the region.

The resolution was presented at the Kashmir Seminar held at the central capital under the auspices of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK.

The participants recalled UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir [No: 38, 39, 47, 51 (1948); 80 (1950); 91, 96 (1951); 98 (1952); 122,123, 126 (1957); UNCIP Res. (13 Aug 1948, Jan 5, 1949) that promised Kashmiris their right to self-determination by holding a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. They reminded India of the repeated pledges made at the highest level to allow the people of Kashmir to decide their future through a plebiscite, in particular, the statements by Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru in October 1947 and 1951.

They noted India's blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, the UN Charter and international humanitarian laws. They noted the Indian defiance to the calls by UN high Commissioner for Human Rights in Geneva, OIC and elected representatives in the UK, Europe and other countries for an independent investigation into HR violations in occupied Kashmir;

They noted the ongoing gross human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir, in particular, the latest round of killings and brutalities in the name of All Out Operation carried out by the Indian army and on the pretext of overground workers of the so-called militants. They condemned the use of pellet guns by the Indian occupation forces to willfully blind the Kashmiris, mostly youth, in thousands and new methods of terror unleashed in IOK in line with the malicious plans of the BJP and RSS.

They expressed deep concern over the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders and unlawful restrictions imposed on them by the Indian authorities in Indian occupied Kashmir. They noted that India is using its investigating agencies like National Investigating Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate besides the black laws like Public Safety Act to put Hurriyat leaders behind the bars, harass them and prevent their access to the people of IOK.

They paid glowing tributes to senior APHC leader' Masarrat Aalam Butt on completing twenty years of incarceration and to all Hurriyat leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, who have been undergoing long periods of illegal detentions.

They expressed serious concern Indian machinations to turn the overwhelming Muslim majority population in Jammu and Kashmir into a minority by settling Indian citizens in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and by plans to abrogate Article 370 and Article 35A of the Indian constitution. They denounced the Indian tactics being employed to force the Muslim population in Jammu to migrate from the region.

They underscored that the UN has a responsibility to stop human rights violations and the Kashmiris' systematic genocide by Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir. They expressed deep concern on the disappearance in custody of over 10,000 Kashmiris with their fate unknown;

Recalling the massacres committed in IOK by Indian occupation forces between 1990 and 2017. They took note of the findings of reports of investigating organizations in the wake of discovery of unnamed and unmarked mass graves in IOK.

They expressed concern at the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India on the UN supervised ceasefire line and the killing of civilians by the Indian forces by the use of heavy arms near the LOC.

They called on the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir under its supervision in accordance with its resolutions on Kashmir. They demanded all international bodies including United Nations, International Red Cross and human rights organisations to mount pressure on India to release all Hurriyat leaders and activists and repeal black laws.

They urged UN and other relevant international fora to investigate all massacres, gang-rapes, fake-encounters, forced disappearances, wilful blinding youth by using pellet guns, etc. by the Indian forces and Hindu terrorist organizations like RSS and BJP, and bring the perpetrators to justice. They called on the United Nations to take serious note of the Indian designs to convert the Muslim majority in occupied Kashmir into a minority as these designs are intended to defeat the essence of Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination, the purpose of relevant UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and the results of plebiscite whenever held in the territory in compliance with the UNSC resolutions;

They request to all international organizations including the OIC, EU etc. to play a meaningful and effective role in the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. Further, that these organizations formally approach India to allow access for international organizations to Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They called on India to cease forthwith all human rights violations and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They urged the international community to take cognizance of Indian ploy to curtail Hurriyet leaders' movement and defame them by involving them in fake cases, causing harassment by conducting raids on their houses through its organisations like NIA and Enforcement Directorate and subjecting them to torture in notorious jails like Tihar jail of New Delhi;

They demanded the Government of Pakistan and all national parties of the country to adopt a proactive approach to project in the world the Indian state terrorism perpetrated in occupied Kashmir, take all steps to assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir Pakistan's full and unconditional support to their legitimate freedom struggle and make further steps towards utilising all relevant UN mechanisms to bring to justice the perpetrators of crimes against humanity committed by Indian authorities in occupied Kashmir.