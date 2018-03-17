LOS ANGELES - Alexandra Burke has battled more than her fair share of criticism in the last year - something she says is partly down to the way confidence is perceived in the UK. There’s every reason for Alexandra to feel on top of the world.

The 2008 X Factor winner is fresh off the Strictly Come Dancing tour, has new music coming out, recently landed a role in the West End-revival of Chess and is going on her own solo tour later this year. But, as the 29-year-old gears up to release her third album The Truth Is, she is open about the turbulent time she’s had in recent months. “It’s so easy to get into a habit in this industry of, when someone asks how you are, you say, ‘Oh yeah! Everything’s great! So nice to see you!’ in a really high-pitched voice!” she tells BBC News.

“And I fell into that autopilot trap of saying everything’s wonderful. And sometimes it’s not. And so I’m at a point in my life where I can just be like actually, if I’m not okay, I’m going to say.

“Life has its challenges, but it feels like people can’t talk about it, because it’s like you’re scared of facing your own reality, and that was me.”

Life certainly threw several big challenges at Alexandra towards the end of last year.

She took part in Strictly Come Dancing, a show on which celebrities queue up to appear and is normally described as a joyful experience by former contestants.

Despite regularly receiving top scores from the judges, Alexandra often found herself in the bottom two as a result of the public vote and the subject of criticism on social media.

According to some, Alexandra is gushing, over complimentary, talkative, excitable, dramatic, theatrical, over the top, grating, mildly annoying, calculating, overly humble and modest,” he said.

Many agreed that it can sometimes feel in the UK like celebrities, and women in particular, have to behave a certain way in order to be successful.

Our biggest pop stars, such as Ed Sheeran and Adele, often making self-deprecating jokes or even play down their own success.

But women who come across as a little more confident in their own ability are often said not to be “likeable” enough.

Writing about Jessie J, who has faced similar accusations, Popjustice said: “In the UK we have a problem with what we call ‘showing off’, even when it comes to pop stars, musicians and people whose actual job is to show off a bit.

“Sing but don’t over-sing. Collect an award but don’t look too pleased with yourself. That sort of thing.”

“I find it bizarre, because women shouldn’t feel that if they come across as too confident it can be mistaken for arrogance. That’s a massive problem we have over here,” Alexandra says.