It’s no secret that Shaniera Akram, wife of legendary cricketer Wasim Akram , is an avid supporter of everything Pakistani. haniera frequently shares her love for Pakistan on her social media pages where she has a large following. On Friday, she took to Twitter to express joy over Pakistan being ranked at 75th in the World Happiness Report by the UN. "Pakistan ranked 75th happiest country in the world! Yeah yeah we are," she wrote. The tweet which was liked and retweeted several times within a few hours, also got a response from Wasim. "Well, If Multan qualifies then that might make a few more million people just that little bit happier! That might even take us up a few notches," the Swing of Sultan responded.