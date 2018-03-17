ISLAMABAD - Pakistan is preparing its case for the Financial Action Task Force team – due to visit soon – as Islamabad awaits to be included in the FATF ‘grey list’ this June, diplomatic sources said.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Pakistan had prepared a list of actions taken against the terror networks and the terror financing to share with the FATF delegation.

One official said: “It is because of the pressure from the United States that we have been thrown into the FATF grey list, otherwise we have done a lot in the anti-terror campaign. We will show them (the FATF) why we don’t deserve to be on the watch-list.”

He added: “The exact date of their (FATF delegation’s) arrival is yet to be fixed but they will be here within the next couple of weeks. We are fully prepared to handle them.”

Last month, the Financial Action Task Force discussed a US resolution to place Pakistan on the terrorist financing watch list. The FATF’s official statement after the meeting did not mention Pakistan but it would still be included in the watch list in June this year. Only Turkey supported Pakistan in the FATF meeting in Paris.

The FATF is a global body that combats terrorist financing and money laundering. The 37 permanent members of FATF include Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, European Commission, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Gulf Co-operation Council, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Kingdom and the US. Israel and Saudi Arabia have observer status.

Pakistan has already agreed to implement the FAFT’s Action Plan. Placement on the watch list will be a blow to both Pakistan’s economy and its strained relations with the US.

Before the FATF meeting, the US said it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan targeting the Coalition Support Fund. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert clarified that Pakistan will be able to receive the suspended funding if it took ‘decisive actions’ against the Haqqani Network and the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan said it was not dependent on US aid for its war on terror. The foreign ministry said Pakistan had fought the war against terrorism largely from its own resources “which has cost over $120 billion in 15 years.” Islamabad argues the money it had received from the US was mainly reimbursements for supporting US-led coalition forces after they invaded Afghanistan in 2001.

Another official at the foreign ministry said Pakistan had taken action against the suspected outfits including the Jamaatud Dawa and its charities. “If it were for our efforts, we should have been rewarded rather than punished. The US is of course getting closer to India and farther from Pakistan. We are working to bridge the gap (with the US). We have give assurances to the world that we are acting against terrorism without discrimination and will give the same guarantees to the FATF delegation,” he said.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was under no threat to be placed on the FATF’s ‘black list.’ He said Pakistan will be assigned to the FATF ‘grey list’ later this year, once an Action Plan had been mutually negotiated.

“The statement said that Pakistan will be transferred from the ‘grey’ to the ‘black’ list in June this year is not true. The FATF website clearly demarcates the countries in ‘black’ list, as those who are non-cooperative,” he added.

Faisal said the lead ministry for dealing with FATF and International Country Risk Guide was the ministry of Finance. “Secondly, the internal processes of FATF are confidential,” he maintained.

Regarding specific demands made by FATF, certain deficiencies in the Anti Money Laundering and Countering of Terrorist Financing framework of Pakistan have been pointed out, he said.

Dr Faisal said the government of Pakistan, over the last few years, had taken a number of measures to address these issues, including through enactment of legislation, issuance of regulations and guidelines by State Bank of Pakistan and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to the financial sector, establishment of the Financial Monitoring Unit and implementation of UNSC 1267 sanctions on the entities of concern – JuD and the Falah-e-Insaniyat. “We will take further actions for addressing any remaining deficiencies,” he said.

Yesterday, the Lahore High Court gave a deadline of 15 days to the government to explain why JuD Chief Hafiz Mohammed Saeed’s outfit and its charity wing had been banned and their accounts frozen.

The court order came in response to a petition filed by Saeed challenging a notification of the interior ministry to ban his social welfare activities.

Saeed’s FIF charity owns 369 ambulances, helped 72,000 persons to charity hospitals and treated 600,000 patients only in 2017, the petition said.

Last week, Saeed had also challenged the presidential ordinance under which his group had been banned for being on the watch list of the United Nations in the Islamabad High Court. The JuD is considered by the US and India to be a front for the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Saeed was freed last November from a 300-day-long house arrest. The US and India accuse him of masterminding the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166 people and criticise Pakistan for not taking strict action against him. The JuD chief was declared a global terrorist by the US and UN over his alleged role in the Mumbai attacks.

Defence analysts Lt. General Naeem Khalid Lodhi (Retd) said the Washington’s tilt towards India was dangerous for Pakistan. “Be if the FATF or any other forum, the US is going against Pakistan. We need to explore other options,” he said. General Lodhi said Pakistan should advocate its case when the FATF delegation visits Pakistan and remove their misunderstandings.