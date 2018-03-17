LOS ANGELES:- Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t feel his age. The 70-year-old actor insists he feels just the same now as he did two decades ago because he is still working hard and enjoying a ‘’great’’ life. Speaking on ‘The Project’, he said: ‘’I feel the same way [now at 70] as I did 20 years ago. ‘’It’s only on my passport or my driver’s licence, but I feel the same way as I did 20 years ago. ‘’I feel good about myself. I work out. I make my movies. Life is great. I feel useful and productive.’’