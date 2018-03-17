LAHORE - Unidentified motorcyclists shot dead a teenage boy and wounded his friend in the Gulberg police precincts on Friday. The killers fled instantly, police said. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy.

Police sources said that two boys were standing on a road near FC College when two motorcyclists appeared there. They took out pistols and opened straight fire on the boys after brief argument over some dispute. As a result, one of the boys died on the spot while his friend was shifted to the Services Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased was identified as Azam, a resident of Kasur. His friend Zeeshan also received bullet injuries during the gun attack . The motives behind the killing were not clear yet. A police official said they were investigating the gun attack keeping in mind different aspects of the incident including the possibility of murder during robbery attempt. No arrest was made yet.

Two die in accidents

A 50-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were killed when rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a cyclist near Old Kahna on the Ferozpur Road.

The deceased persons were identified by rescue workers as Mukhtar Masih and Faheem. An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place when the tractor driver tried to overtake a motorcyclist. The cyclist, Mukhtar, was crushed to death under while Faheem died after falling from the trolley. The police were investigating the incident.

One dies, five injured in factory fire

A 50-year-old was burnt alive and five others wounded seriously when fire broke out in a shoe-making factory located near Jallo Mor on early Friday.

The victims were busy at work when the fire erupted in the three-storey building. The cause of the blaze was said to be short-circuiting. The search and rescue operation was launched after a considerable delay.

The deceased was identified as 50-yerar-old Lateef, who was a watchman at the factory. Rescue workers said that at least five fire victims were shifted to Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital with multiple burns. The rescuers managed to put out the blaze after an hour long operation. The city district government officials were investigating the fire incident.