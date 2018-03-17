ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz on Friday said that Cabinet Committee on Privatization (CCoP) has approved a thirty-year concession transaction structure for the restructuring of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

He was talking to Asian Development Bank Director General Werner E Liepach and Central West Asian Department (CWRD).

According to the structure plan, PSM's land will remain with the government while the plant and machinery will be leased, invested and then transferred back to government for a maximum period of 30 years, while no asset of PSMC will be sold.

The major task before leasing the mills is to settle the liabilities through viable plan and for that various meetings with SSGC, NBP had taken place with promising outcome.

The purpose behind this exercise is to isolate the mills from these encumbrances and hand it to the third party on lease.

Each employee will be paid every penny in accordance with his preference.

ADB director general appreciated the minister's active approach towards the privatisation of loss making state entities including PSM and PIA.

The minister apprised the DG about the progress made regarding privatisation of aforementioned entities.

Regarding PSM, Aziz said it is not an easy task as privatisation faced many challenges.

He further told that the CCoP approved a thirty-year concession transaction structure proposed by the financial advisers for the restructuring of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The proposed structure includes a tripartite concession agreement between the government, PSMC and the investor for a period of 30 years on the basis of revenue sharing.

Regarding PIA, Daniyal told the guests that national airline's privatisation would be carried out according to the law and government will be holding management control along with 51percent shares of the airline.

He said that the prime minister is positive about the plan and in a recent meeting an approval was granted to go ahead with the privatisation of PIA and PSM.

The minister emphasized that the employees' interests are top consideration in the privatisation process.

Werner said that ADB could extend financial and technical support in this regard.