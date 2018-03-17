Cabinet to decide about putting Sharifs on ECL

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that the cabinet will take a final decision about putting the names of Sharif family and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in the no-fly list.

In his informal talk with the media here, he said that interior ministry had forwarded the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for placing their names in the Exit Control List to the cabinet.

Earlier, the ministry had refused to entertain the request of the anti-corruption watchdog in this regard.

The issue echoed in the National Assembly on Friday when former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan chided his own government for ignoring NAB’s recommendation to place the names of Sharifs on ECL.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons Hassan and Hussain, and daughter Maryam along with her husband Safdar are facing corruption trial in the accountability court.

Nawaz, who was disqualified as a parliamentarian in July 28 last year by the Supreme Court in Panama leaks case, is facing three corruption cases.

NAB has filed a separate case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is abroad for last few months and has been declared a proclaimed offender for his perpetual non-appearance in the court.

On Friday, Opposition Pakistan Peoples Party member Syed Naveed Qamar raised the question in the National Assembly that why the government was saving Sharifs’ skin.

“Why his [Nawaz Sharif’s] name in not being put on ECL when in other cases the name of suspects are immediately included in it. Why is there a double standard pertaining to placing names in ECL?” Qamar asked.

As neither Ahsan nor State Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry was present to respond, Nisar abruptly stood up and said that non-inclusion of Sharif family’s names in ECL meant that the decisions were being made somewhere else and not at the interior ministry.

Nisar also criticised the ECL policy during PPP regime, saying that “before 2013, [when he took charge] names in ECL were placed on recommendation [of influential individuals]. [Even] if a couple indulged in fight, one of them was included in ECL.”

“In my tenure, I changed the policy of ECL and eliminated the role of minister and secretary in this regard. Now, a committee of interior ministry decides whether a person’s name should be placed on ECL or not,” he explained.

Nisar said that the committee used to take decision on merit in his tenure whereas the suggestion of NAB was taken seriously.

“If NAB’s recommendation has been ignored in this [Sharif’s] case it means that the decision has not been taken by the committee but somewhere else,” he suggested.

Earlier NAB had sought placement of Sharif’s names on the ECL on February 14, a day after the accused sought a fortnight’s exemption from court appearance to visit ailing Kalsoom Nawaz, the wife of former prime minister, in London.

In November 2017, NAB had requested the interior ministry to place the name of Ishaq Dar on ECL but that request too was not entertained by the ministry.

Ahsan’s rebuttal

Ahsan rejected the assertion of Chaudhry Nisar, saying that the decisions of interior ministry were not being made anywhere else, and that they were being taken in accordance with the law and constitution.

He said that the approval of the cabinet was mandatory for all ECL cases in the light of the 2016’s Supreme Court decision.

Criticising his predecessor, he said that a change in the procedure should have been brought during Nisar’s tenure, but it was not done.

The minister said that all decisions made to place the names on ECL during Nisar’s tenure as interior minister and his own would be got endorsed from the cabinet.

“[As many as 600 cases of ECL have been forwarded to cabinet today (Friday) for final endorsement,” he said.

Seven-day reprieve to Mush

About the special court order to suspend CNIC and passport of General (r) Pervez Musharraf to bring him back in the country, Ahsan said that the relevant departments had been barred from implementing the court order on the assurance of Musharraf’s counsel that his client would return to the country.

“If he did not come back within seven days, the order of the special court will be implemented,” he added.

Earlier, the minister also ordered to remove all dual nationality holding officials of interior ministry working on sensitive positions. A spokesperson revealed this quoting the minister but did not give details about the affected officials.

