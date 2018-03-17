KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid surprise visit to under-construction underpass and roads on Friday evening and directed the local government minister to expedite the works and complete them by the end of May.

The chief minister along with Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, DMC South Chairman Ayaz Malik visited under construction Submarine underpass. He saw the work was in progress and one side of the underpass has been opened for traffic. The chief minister directed Jam Khan Shoro to expedite the work and complete it by first week of May. On the way, the chief minister also visited Sunset Boulevard-Gizri Boulevard flyover where most of the pillars of the flyover have been built. PD of the project Niaz Soomro briefed the chief minister through layout plan and assured him that the scheme would be completed by May 2018.

Latter, the chief minister drove through Saddar from Fuwara Chow to Zoological Garden and inspected under construction road. He directed the PD Mr Niaz Soomro to properly lay down the drainage pipes before carpeting the road from Fuwara Chowk to Zoo and back from Zoo to Fuwara Chownk. The major portion of the road from garden to saddar has been completed.

The chief minister on his way back to CM House got down at Jahangir park where visitors, men, women and children surrounded him and took selfies with him and thanked him for developing a beautiful park. The chief minister assured them that he would also build more parks in the city.

The chief minister took selfies with the visitors.

MURAD APPROVES DISTRIBUTION OF FREE WHEAT THAR FAMILIES

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved distribution of free of cost wheat among the poverty-stricken people of Thar.

The chief minister had constituted a committee under Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to visit Thar to assess overall situation whether there was still need of distribution of wheat among the people or not.

Mr Shoro after assessing the situation of all talukas and their outskirts and meeting with the common men there reported that last year there was drought-like situation in the area, but the government did not declare Thar as drought affected area and even did not distribute wheat among the poor people of Thar and fodder for their cattle.

Mr Shoro said in his report that a similar situation still persists in Thar, therefore they may be given wheat free of cost.

The chief minister on the recommendation of the Local Government Minister has approved distribution of free of cost wheat among 287,000 families of Thar at 100 kg wheat per family. This distribution should star from March upto the end of April,” he directed chief secretary Rizwan Memon.

The chief minister also directed the chief secretary to issue directives to the Commissioner Mirpurkhas to start distribution of wheat and keep him posting day to day progress report.

CM FINALISE PSL ARRANGEMENTS

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over a high level meeting at CM House reviewed overall arrangements of PSL final match to be held in Karachi on March 25.

The new was attended by Provincial Ministers, Home Sohail Anwar Siyal, Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Information Syed Nasir Shah, chief secretary Rizwan Memon, DG Rangers, IG Police, Adl IG Karachi, Secretaries of different departments and provincial heads of intelligence agencies.

The chief minister was told by DG Rangers and IG Police that foolproof Security arrangements have been finalised. They also said that rehearsals of their assignments have also been made to shape up final arrangements.

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar said that lifting of debris from the entire area of Stadium, cleanliness work from all the routes leading to Stadium is almost at the final stage.

Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro told the meeting that repair work of Stadium, reconstruction of approaching roads to stadium, cleansing of Nalas have been finalised. “Some repair works at the final stage inside the stadium,” he said.

A separate presentation of illumination of the city right from airport to Metropole, Metropole to Stadium and adjoining areas and of important buildings was given to the chief minister.

The chief minister directed the local government and administration to ensure setting up of food stalls for the spectators. “This must be done in consultation with PCB,” he said and directed them to procure buses for shuttle service, finalising levelling and marking of parking lanes at the designated parking lots. The chief minister was requested proposed to approve ban on carrying mobile phones inside the stadium which he turned down and said “let the people enjoy - don’t bind them in one or the other obstruction.

The chief minister directed the administration to finalise all arrangements by March 22.