LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the law enforcement agencies to provide foolproof security for PSL matches in the city.

He issued these instructions while presiding over a high level meeting here. The meeting strongly condemned the Raiwind blast and paid tribute to the great sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs. It also prayed for the departed souls. Interim report on the Raiwind blast was presented to the meeting, which had a detailed review of the security for PSL matches in Lahore, along with other matters.

Shehbaz issued special instructions with regard to security arrangements and said that peaceful and safe PSL matches be ensured. He said, “Enthusiasts will get a chance to witness best cricket in Lahore.” International cricket is being revived in Pakistan, he added. He said that foolproof security should be provided to players and expressed the satisfaction that due to efforts and sacrifices of the Pakistan Army, police and other law enforcement agencies, incidents of terrorism have decreased significantly.

He said that Raiwind blast was a brutal conspiracy to destabilise the country. The immortal sacrifices of police officials and other martyrs, who lost their lives in this attack, will not go waste and “all of our sympathies are with the bereaved families”. He said that foolproof security arrangements for PSL-3 matches will be ensured at every cost and all line departments will have to make the best arrangements with their collective efforts and by maintaining close liaison with each other. “The enemy does not want the nation to enjoy and we have to fail nefarious designs with our collective efforts and vision,” he said.

The chief minister said that security and other arrangements for the matches should be better than the PSL final that was held in Lahore last year. Best arrangements should be ensured inside as well as outside the stadium and the cabinet committee should personally supervise every step made in this regard. On the spot monitoring of arrangements should be made. He said that matches will be ensured in a peaceful and cordial atmosphere and for that purpose all line departments will have to efficiently work as it is a matter of national pride and honour. He said that best arrangements of cleanliness should be made inside and outside the stadium and continued supply of electricity should be ensured inside the stadium as well as entry and exit points of the stadium during the matches. He said the match route, along with the whole city of Lahore, should be illuminated through lights. In any emergency, one has always to perform extraordinary steps and difficult destinations become easy with sincere commitment. He directed that security arrangements should be further improved in Lahore and other cities of the province as well. The meeting decided to ply special shuttle bus service to carry the cricket fans to the stadium free of cost.

Provincial ministers Rana Sanaullah, Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Ayub Gadhi, Bilal Yasin, Jehangir Khanzada, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chairman PCB Najam Sethi, chief secretary, ACS (home), Punjab Police inspector general, secretaries of concerned departments and other officials attended the meeting.

CM OFFERS CONDOLENCE TO QASMI

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of sister of Ata-ul-Haq Qasmi, a renowned columnist and intellectual.

In a condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.