LAHORE - The management of the Red Crescent Medical and Dental College has started refunding million of rupees to its students after FIA started an investigation into overcharging allegations. The college management had received these amounts from the students as donations apart from college fees.

The FIA started probe on the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan after registering a complaint about overcharging in the name of donations by the college management. The college management admitted that other than fee amounting to Rs850,000, the college received a million or so rupees from every student at the time of admission.

The college located in the Dina Nath area in Kasur district started functioning in the year 2011-12 but after that the college management was directed by authorities concerned to stop admissions. The admissions remained suspended for two years. Then admissions were made by the management wherein they enrolled more than 270 students and received donations from them. The college management was authorized to receive Rs0.8 million from each student but they received Rs1.6 to 3.2 million from each student.

As per the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) criterion against admission of 100 students college must possess an affiliated hospital of 500 beds. But contrary to that, the above said college has a 350-bed hospital that is in a pathetic condition. Most of the wards are locked and there are no proper patients or doctors, said FIA investigator seeking anonymity.

Medical education being imparted to the students was also not satisfactory. This could be gauged from the current result of the college wherein only 23 students passed out of 100.

“So far we have come to the conclusion that as there are over 270 students currently enrolled with the college, the management will have to return at least Rs270 million to students it had received from them in the name of donations,” an FIA official said. He said the agency recorded statements of College Principal Abid Hussain, Red Crescent Society Secretary Chaudhry Abdul Majid, BOT Member Muhammad Nawaz, Finance Manager Shahid Iqbal and Managing Committee Member Liaqat Ali Chishti on Saturday and Sunday.

The FIA investigator said that they have confirmed through bank concerned about the refunding of the overcharged money and it was being done through cheques. Students were being issued bank cheques of their overcharged amount.