4th PakPlas Expo inaugurated in Lahore

LAHORE (PR): 4th PakPlas Exhibition, Pakistan’s largest international show of plastic products and technologies, was inaugurated at the Lahore Expo Centre on Friday. A grand inaugural ceremony was held to launch this three-day (16th to 18th of March) mega event orchestrated by the Pakistan Plastic Manufacturers Association (PPMA). The exhibition has received an overwhelming response from more than 100 local and international exhibitors, while it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Rafiq Rajwana was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. He was accompanied by President of PPMA Zakria Usman along with the SVC, VC, Executive Committee and Nabeel Hashmi, chief organizer of PAKPLAS. Other prominent personalities attending the ceremony included SM Tariq, president PPM (North), along with numerous foreign exhibitors.

Governor Punjab said: “I have been told that PPMA organises this event every year. This show I am sure will give opportunities to the domestic as well as the international clients to introduce their products in the ever growing market of Pakistan. I have seen here companies representing plastic raw materials, machinery manufacturers and plastic finished goods. I never knew that Pakistan’s plastic industry is making such excellent products. You represent a vast majority of SME and cottage industry and the role of exhibitions is very important to promote their products and also introduce them to new markets. I appreciate this.”

The PakPlas Expo engages all the relevant stakeholders, entrepreneurs and investors on an international scale. The distinct feature of this show is that besides showcasing the offerings and achievements of Pakistan’s plastic industry, it will also feature numerous informative sessions to highlight the technological progress, capabilities, export potential and evolving trends in this sector. The participating companies include industrial buyers, experts, entrepreneurs, regulators, investors and professional delegates from international and local enterprises and institutions, who seek new opportunities for expanding their business relations and deliberate on collaborative ventures to enrich this important sector of the economy.

Chief organiser Pakplas said: “The feedback which we continuously receive from the exhibitors and the visitors at PAKPlas Expo is very encouraging and promising for the future. Every year, the exhibition is gaining in size and scope, and a lot of further growth potential has become visible as a result of the laborious efforts of all my colleagues who work as an integrated body towards achieving collective goals in the greater interests of the plastics industry.”

The 4th PAKPLAS enjoys extensive support from the leading enterprises and associations operating in this sector.