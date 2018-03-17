SIALKOT-Violence against women continued in Sialkot district here as four armed men forcibly kidnapped a girl from her house in village Bholla Moosa-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil.

Sialkot Saddar police registered a case against accused Saeed for forcibly raping a 11 years old girl In village Syedaanwali-Sialkot. The victim was admitted to a Sialkot hospital in critical condition. Police are investigating with no arrest.

In village Chhani Gondal-Kotli Lohaaraan, a girl (16) foiled the attempt of her rape by raising alarm. She went to her Haveli when five armed accused tried to rape her after kidnapping. She raised her alarm, people gathered and the accused fled away.

Meanwhile, special teams of the Labour Department raided at various brick kilns , hotels and other work places in Daska tehsil here. The teams found more than 20 under-aged children working there instead of going to their schools for getting education.

Deputy Director (Labour Welfare) Amjad Ali told the newsmen here that the teams also recovered these children, indulged in the forced labour, from their work places. Police registered separate cases against the owners of the brick kilns, hotels and other workshops under the Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children 3/13 Act. Further investigations were underway. The police have sent the accused behind bars.

SELF-IMMOLATION: A youth received serious burn wounds as he tried to commit self immolation by setting himself ablaze over a domestic dispute in Shaheedaan Wala Gala locality of Daska. According to the local police, Awais (27) sprinkled the kerosene oil on himself and set him ablaze. He received serious burn wounds as his 80 percent body was burnt at different spots. His family shifted him to Daska Civil Hospital. Doctors said that his condition was very critical. Daska City police have registered a case against the victim.

Inspector booked

for power abuse

Saddar police have arrested Sub Inspector Tahir Mehmood after registering a case against him for torturing a local shopkeeper Imran and his daughter Noor Fatima (5) at their home in village Dheera Sandha.

The police have registered this case (No 240/2018) under section 155-C on the report of inspector Abdul Jabbar(SHO Sialkot Saddar police station). The FIR revealed that the accused sub inspector also misused his official powers. He tortured the minor girl and also threw her down on the ground from a motorcycle. Police have sent the accused behind the bars. Sialkot DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan had already suspended accused sub inspector Tahir in this case.