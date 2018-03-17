ISLAMABAD - The federal government has finalised panels of the officers of grade-19 and 20 of different services groups which will be presented in the next Central Selection Board meeting on March 19.

According to the Establishment Division notification: “a meeting of the Central Selection Board to reconsider afresh cases of officer belonging to various occupational groups/services and ex-cadres posts remanded to the CSB by the prime minister vide order dated February 21, 2018 will be held on March 19, 2018 in the committee room of the Establishment Division under the chairmanship of Chairman FPSC/CSB.”

The board will review the promotion cases of those officers which were differed by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi last month due to shortcomings in their ACRS.

The meeting will also consider the cases of those officers who were on the training course and it was finished just after a week of last board meeting which was held in the second week of January.

The last three-day board meeting reviewed promotion cases of over 500 officers of garde-19 and 20 and it recommended their promotions. PM Abbasi had approved the CSB promotion recommendations of more than 200 officers and the Establishment Division has already issued notifications of officers’ promotion.

The Premier had refused promotion cases of other officers and sent them back to board to review again them.

According to service rules, the CSB meeting should be held after every six months but the PM has called the next CSB meeting just after two months.

The officials of Establishment Division said that the next CSB would recommend the promotion cases of officers of the Pakistan Administrative Service group.

The notification also said that MNA Amir Haider Hoti, Senator Saud Majeed, Muhammad Saqib Aziz, Secretary Postal Service Division, Amjad Ali Khan Secretary (Retd), Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, Amir Ashraf Khawaja Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Training, Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary National Health Services and Regulation and Muhammad Hashim Populzai, Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistan and Human Resources will be members of the next board meeting.

Secretary Establishment Division, Secretary Cabinet Division and chief secretaries of all provinces will be ex-officio members of the board. Federal Secretary Interior, Inspector General Punjab Sheikh Naseem uz Zaman, Commandant National Police Academy and Shaukat Hayat, DG National Police Bureau will also be part of the board meeting as “co-opted” members for the PSP items only.