LAHORE - The death from the Raiwind suicide blast swelled to 11 on Friday when another policeman succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Lahore.

Police official Sabir Ali died at the Jinnah Hospital after battling for life for more than 40 hours. The deceased was working as wireless operator for ASP Raiwind Circle.

The funeral prayers for Sabir were held at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday afternoon.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan, Lahore DIG Operations Haider Ashraf, SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem and a large number of police officers attended the funeral prayers.

The relatives and colleagues of the martyred policeman were also present on this occasion.

Seven policemen are among 11 people who died when a suicide bomber targeted police check-post set up on the Raiwind road to guard a major religious gathering nearby. Tens of thousands of people were attending the week-long preaching congregation when the suicide blast, claimed by Pakistani Taliban, ripped through the checkpoint. An officer said the bomber had targeted the police.

Two sub-inspector rank officers, four Head Constables and one Constable were among the dead. They were identified by police as SI Manzoor Ahmad, SI Muhammad Aslam, and Head Constables Muhammad Saeed, Muhammad Tanvir, Saeed, and Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, and Constable Sabir Ali. On the other hand, a high-powered joint investigation comprising police officers and intelligence operatives have launched probe into the deadliest blast of this year in Lahore. An official said the investigation was underway to hunt down those who masterminded or facilitated the attack.

Earlier, the Punjab’s counterterrorism department registered a criminal case (under section 109/120-B, 427/34, 353/186, 302/324 of the PPC and T-ATA/1997, and 3/4ESA) against four persons for carrying out the deadly terror strike.