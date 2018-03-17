KARACHI - Joint Action Committee comprising of various doctor organisations including Pakistan Medical Association, Sindh Doctors Ittehad and Sindh Central Doctors Forum organised a protest demonstration in front of Karachi Press Club (KPC), demanding promotion and regularisation on Friday.

The protest was led by Dr Nisar Ali Shah, President of Pakistan Medical Association Karachi, Dr Muhammad Ali Thallo and Dr Rasheed Lakho.

After Friday prayers the protesters gathered at the site, holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands. They also chanted slogans against the concerned authorities. They said around 40 to 50 doctors including both permanent and contractual basis came from different districts of Sindh and gathered at the KPC. They demanded of the Sindh government to increase their salaries and regularize their jobs.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Doctors association on Thursday had given a five days ultimatum to the ruling provincial government to accept the Doctors demand or else further delay would force them to call for strike across the Sindh as a protest.