ISLAMABAD - A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team has visited Pakistan Sports Board headquarters and confiscated record for its ongoing inquiry into the alleged corruption and misuse of powers in Pakistan Sports Board

Highly placed sources confirmed to The Nation that, FIA Gujranwala circle had time and again directed the PSB to provide all details and files to the FIA. After getting frustrated from lukewarm response from PSB officials, who were not cooperating with the agency, an FIA team visited the PSB offices and spent the whole day there and took the record with them.

According to sources, the PSB officials had been failed to provide record because former DG Dr Akhtar Ganjera had kept the entire record in his personal possession and was using different tactics to get an extension in his tenure as Ganjera was highly optimistic about getting charge again with the help of IPC Minister Mian Riaz Hussian Pirzada and his summery of two years extension was also pending with PM office.

Sources disclosed that Ganjera, despite being retired form services not only kept on coming to his former office, but also signed a lot of documents in backdates and huge payments were also made to different contractors. Ganjera has also tried to get scrap trucks cleared, which were stopped by DDG Administration on the directives of Federal Ombudsman as the deprived party had filed application with Federal Ombudsman for depriving him from appearing in tender.

Sources confirmed that Ganjera failed to convince DDG Administration Mansoor to let trucks loaded with Liaqat Gymnasium roof scrap outside the PSB premises. Highly placed sources confirmed that huge there were lot of dubious activities found in selling scrap, as the advertisement given by the PSB, published in certain newspapers quoted 9000 square feet area, while the actual length of the Liaqat Gymnasium roof is completely different. Sources disclosed that the responsible persons were trying their best to hide the facts as in case of inquiry, the responsible persons had to face the music. Ganjera is visiting PSB different offices daily and also requesting acting DG Aamir Ahmed Ali to hush up things.

But sources disclosed that Amir is not in a mood to pay heed to any under the table deals and had given clear directions to his staff that he is not going to tolerate any indiscipline or compromise on principles.

Sources further disclosed that despite being retired last month, Ganjera managed to not only include his name for the Commonwealth Games-bound contingent but the list also includes the likes of Habib Shah, who is retiring in May, Dr Waqar and Fayyaz-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary IPC, while PSB administration is sitting on other secret names and not ready to inform about how many blue-eyed will travel on national expenditure. Only handful of athletes would be in action during the Commonwealth Games starting from April 4 to April 15 at Gold Coast, Australia but officials are travelling in huge numbers. It is high time, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi should intervene and save national kitty.