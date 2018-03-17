LAHORE - Four persons of a family were burnt alive when fire broke out at a house in Wapda Town, rescue workers said, late Friday night. The blaze erupted at the servant quarter of the house (17-J2) where the family members were asleep.

An official said the victims died before the rescue workers reached the house. The cause of the fire was not clear yet. The bodies were shifted to a morgue and further investigation was underway. Those killed were identified as Saba (30), Sarfaraz (35), Amna (4) and Sheru (2). Forensic experts have also reached the crime scene.