Rawalpindi - Due to lack of planning by district government and the management of Sui Northern Gas and Pipeline Limited (SNPGL), it has become impossible for the commuters to use Upper Dewal Road (Murree) to travel between twin cities and Muzaffarabad due to traffic jams in the area.

Following the instructions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the SNGPL engineers and workers are laying gas pipelines in areas of Upper Dewal by digging along the road in the home constituency of PM. However, due to lack of planning on part of SNGPL and district government, the situation of traffic movement has worsened and the commuters are experiencing gigantic traffic jams .

The worst traffic jam occurred on Friday in areas of Rawat, Osiya, Osiya Malkot Road, Bhurban Road and Upper Dewal posing problems for locals including traders and shopkeepers.

Tens of thousands of vehicles got stuck in bumper to bumper traffic jam.

“We are facing terrible traffic jams because of the ill-planning on part of SNGPL engineers who are laying gas pipelines in the areas. Instead of working at night, the engineers and workers are putting down pipelines during day time,” said Abdul Basit, a transporter.

He added that it takes two and half hours to reach Muzaffarabad from Rawalpindi but due to the crippled condition of roads in Upper Dewal, the passenger vehicles reach their destinations in more than 5 hours. The government should take notice of the situation and direct the engineers to carry out the work during the night when the traffic is much less.

The district government may get full marks to provide the residents with natural gas but when it comes to planning of the project, the government fails miserably, said Kamran Umer, a university student.

“My father is sick and I am taking him to CMH Rawalpindi but there has been a huge traffic jam here at Bhurban Road for the last three hours,” said Batool Rashid. Despite the deployment of four traffic wardens at the site, the smooth flow of traffic has become impossible.

Many other locals and traders said the government should have at least provided alternative routes to transport before launching such projects in a bid to avoid hours long traffic jams .

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal did not receive his cell phone when this correspondent tried to contact him to know his version over the issue. No official of SNPGL was available for his comments.

israr ahmed