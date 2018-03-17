LAHORE - An audit of accounts of the Gujranwala Waste Management Company (GWMC) has shown financial embezzlement of billions of rupees as well as illegal appointments to top slots.

GWMC Chairman Sh Sarwar Ikram confirmed the company got Rs3.42 billion from the government that was embezzled later.

The audit was conducted after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) commenced probe into companies scam in Punjab.

The audit report was submitted to the Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) and the deputy commissioner of Gujranwala since the latter is holding additional charge of managing director of the company.

As per the report, appointment of MD Dr Ata ul Haq was illegal because it was made in violation of rules.

When contacted, company Chairman Sh Sarwar Ikram, who is also mayor of the Gujranwala Division, said that former MD Dr Ata ul Haq was found involved in corruption and when the matter was highlighted in the media, he fled the company. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, taking notice of the media reports, dissolved the then board of directors (BoD). He confirmed that probe against Dr Ata was underway in the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) and the NAB. He said the Punjab government had given Rs3.42 billion to the company but MD Dr Ata instead of purchasing the machinery to run the company affairs embezzled the amount.

As per details, the BoD in its 7th meeting recommended name of Dr Ata ul Haq for the post of MD with a salary package of Rs324,800 per month. The then Gujranwala DCO forwarded his name to the LG&CD secretary for approval. The LG&CD secretary recommended his name with remarks, “The candidate is basically an MBBS doctor who has also acquired education in the field of environmental policy. However, his degree does not seem to be compatible with the qualification given in the advertisement. In view of his experience and expertise, the recommendation of BoD is hereby endorsed.”

During scrutiny of the record, the audit pointed out that MD’s selection process and job description was neither prepared by the management nor approved by the BOD. Record of the total number of applicants and the interview marks sheet was not available and the quorum of 9th extraordinary meeting in which the MD was appointed was found incomplete. Moreover, the DCO and EDO (F&P) were not members of the BOD. Moreover, neither the minutes of both 7th and 9th BoD meetings were signed by BoD chairman nor agenda for 7th BOD meeting was prepared. Management of the GWMC was required to forward at least three names for consideration and vetting by the LG&CD secretary that was not done.

During scrutiny of record it was noticed that BoD in its 21stmeeting dated 22nd January 2015 revised the pay of MD Dr Ata ul Haq from Rs327,888 to Rs493,050 after one year service in GWMC.

Further, it was observed that quorum of the said meeting was incomplete. A private person, Dr Rehman ul Haq, was shown as 6th member to complete the quorum. Neither representatives of the Finance Department and LG&CD were present nor the notice for the meeting was approved by the BoD chairman and issued seven days prior to the meeting.

The audit observed that the MD sought approval of the LG&CD secretary through misrepresentation of facts that “during the meeting of BoD held on April 23, 2014, it has been decided to recommend Asad Hussain for the post of manager (administration)”. Whereas the audit termed it a false statement.

Also, the MD sought approval of the LG&CD Department secretary by misrepresentation of facts yet again. He wrote to the secretary that “during the meeting of BoD, it has been decided to recommend the name of Azhar Abbas Cheema for the post of the manager (finance).”

The audit, however, said it also found a false statement which led to unlawful appointments of the manager (admin) and manager (finance). The audit recommended fixation of responsibility for misrepresentation of facts on persons at fault under intimation to the auditor general. Unjustified disbursement on account of Pay & Allowances and other benefits to MD Dr Ata to the tune of Rs26.197 million was also pointed out in the report.

Moreover, the MD was hired against Rs327,888 in January 2014 but within two years the pay and allowances were enhanced to Rs853,346 per month besides other benefits. The MD is at large and the company is facing corruption charges in the ACE and the NAB, a senior officer of the company said.