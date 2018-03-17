US passport fee to increase

ISLAMABAD: The US passport execution fee will increase from $ 25 to $ 35, effective April 2,2018, a US embassy statement said yesterday.

The $ 10 execution fee increase only applies to US passport applicants using the DS-11 form, such as first-time applicants over 16, children under 16, and applicants who will re-apply after reporting their previous passport lost or stolen. According to the statement, the $10 fee increase does not apply to adults eligible to renew their passport using the DS-82 form.

The US Department of State generally sets consular fees at an amount calculated to recover the costs of providing the consular service and the latest model showed that the costs associated with passport execution were higher than the current fee of $ 25, the statement added.–Shafqat Ali

Dr Attaur Rehman calls for proper strategy to achieve excellence

ISLAMABAD: Former Federal Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Atta-ur Rehman on Friday underlined the dire need of adopting proper vision and strategy at relevant levels for achieving excellence in the educational field.

Addressing the 3rd international conference on Research and Practices in Education, organized here by the Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), he called for following the development-model of China or Singapore to achieve real progress in the socio-economic sector.

The two-day conference presided over by the Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Shahid Siddiqui was being attended by eminent educationists from across Pakistan and other countries. The keynote speaker at the inaugural session was Dr. Chris Rasmussen, an eminent scholar from the USA.

The event was part of the research-based academic activities, being organized by the University on a regular basis. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui in his welcome address briefed the participants about the University’s achievements, especially the promotion of research-based culture.

He spoke about the importance of the role played by the teaching community in ensuring quality education. Moreover, he asserted that research should be linked to the community’s overall well-being.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman lauded the AIOU’s rapid academic progress in the recent years, stating that the University under the leadership of Dr. Siddiqui has showed excellent performance through new ideas and activities. While encouraging students to come out from the darkness of ignorance, Dr. Atta-ur Rehman further said that only a knowledge-based society can push the country towards true development. Stating that students are the real asset of our country and so they must be facilitated in capitalizing their potential and energies.

Citing the huge investment made on education, during the tenure of his chairmanship of Higher Education Commission (HEC), he said that it paved the way of producing thousands of PhDs every year. It was the turning period in the educational sector, particularly in the field of science and technology, he added.

During his thought-provoking speech, he said that we must focus on the ability to innovate and relate it to the country’s progress. In his keynote address, Dr. Chris Rasmussen spoke about the importance of collaborative partnership at an international level. He elaborated as to how the collaboration could be made productive and result-oriented.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui further said that there is a strong need to re-visit the idea of development through a holistic approach.

Our educational institutions need to produce graduates who could serve the society, through critical thinking and a creative approach. He was of the view that real change in the life of an individual and the society can only be brought about through innovation and creativity. The main purpose of the conference was to provide researchers and practitioners with a platform to present their recent work and to interact with fellows in a global community of practice.

Dean Education Dr. Nasir Mahmood also spoke at the conference, where he highlighted the objectives of the conference, stating that it will initiate an analytical and critical discourse among the researchers and scholars of the field that may lead to social change. Adding that it will also provide an opportunity to scholars across the globe for the dissemination of their research work for addressing the social phenomenon, besides highlighting the innovative methods and modes of research around the world.–APP