SAHIWAL-A Japanese delegation visited Comsats Institute of Information Technology (CIIT), Sahiwal to interact with faculty, students and management to know the art and culture of Sahiwal division.

The delegation was led by Prof So Yamane whereas, four students (Ms Risa Nakayama, Ms Hina Nagai, Ms Rina Harin and Mr Shirakana) from Graduate School of Language and Culture, University of Osaka, Japan were also with him.

The delegation was accompanied by Dr Anwaar Ahmad, Ex DG, NLA Islamabad /Former Dean, BZU, Multan, Dr Zafar Hussain Harral, Assistant Professor, GCU, Faisalabad, Dr Shoaib Ateeq Khan, Dr Rubina Tareen, Advocate Khurram Ali Khan, Dr Riaz Hussain Hamdani, Resident Director, Arts Council Sahiwal and many other educationists.

CIIT Sahiwal Deputy Registrar Safdar Ali along with Dr Shahid Rajput, Dr Hamid and Dr Ibrahim welcomed the delegation at the main entrance of the university.

First of all, members of the delegation visited Montgomery Museum. Dr Shahid Rajput, HoD Heritage Studies briefed them about the antiquities placed there. The foreign delegation took keen interest in culture and civilization of the area. They appreciated the management of Comsats Sahiwal for establishing the museum which, they said, would help promote the culture among students.

After visiting the museum, the delegation was taken to e-Rozgaar centre. Lab Manager Muhammad Asghar briefed them about the objectives and activities of the centre established under Chief Minister's e-Rozgaar Programme.

He explained how the centre was helping fresh graduates to become their own boss. He further elaborated the role of PITB and Comsats Sahiwal. The delegation appreciated the role of PITB, Comsats and the Punjab government for strengthening technical skills of the youth. The delegation also paid a visit to newly established PhD faculty block. They interacted with many faculty members and students during their visit.

Last but not least, an interactive session was arranged in Conference Room which was attended by the foreign delegation, Comsats faculty members and many other educationists.

Deputy Registrar Safdar Ali, on behalf of CIIT Sahiwal Director Dr Saleem Farooq Shaukat thanked the delegation for their visit to the university. He shared detailed presentation on Power Point. He briefed them about the Comsats, its history, achievements, ranking, academic programs and scholarships. Detailed discussion was made on prospects of collaborative research, faculty and student exchange program among CIIT and Osaka University, Japan. The delegation was surprised to know rich history of the Comsats and its national and international rankings. Prof So Yamane wished to move towards collaborative research and students exchange in many common areas.

The visit concluded with working lunch and presentation of souvenirs to the delegation followed by the group photo. Mr Safdar Ali presented souvenirs to the foreign professor and his students.