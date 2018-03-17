Helped by Usman Shinwari's brilliant death bowling and Islamabad United resting their key players, Karachi Kings defeated the capital city side by seven wickets in the final match of the group stage of the Pakistan Super League 2018 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With that victory, the Kings qualified for the PSL 2018 play-offs and ended expansion franchise Multan Sultans' hopes of going through. The game was of little importance to Islamabad as they had already qualified for the play-offs as the top team of the group stages. The Kings and Multan Sultans hopes, however, depended on which way the game went.