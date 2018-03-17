Online-JAHANIAN-Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has said that the leader of the house and leader of the opposition have to decide about Caretaker Prime Minister as per Constitution.

He was talking to journalists after "Qul Khwani" of Jawad Randhawa, son of former MPA Chaudhry Aslam Randhawa here on Friday.

"It will be better if Parliament keeps its respect in its own hands" he stressed.

Gilani underlined that leader of the House and opposition leader select the caretaker prime minister together. If the matter is not decided then parliamentary committee or judiciary will decide the issue, he added.

He also dispelled the reports about forging alliance by PPP with any party.

"We have no alliance with PTI; it was only cooperation during senate election but we want to let them know that next government will be of PPP ", he said.

"The PPP is the largest party in terms of strength so the opposition leader will be from this party and PPP wants institutions to be strong," he claimed.

There should be consensus opposition leader, he said.

Uplift project reviewed



OUR STAFF REPORTER

OKARA-Deputy Commissioner Dr Irshad Ahad said that proper utilisation of resources in development projects was essential to obtain required results.

He was chairing a meeting on the development projects in the district. The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director Development Muhammad Akram Wattoo, XEN Building Hafiz Abdul Qadir, XEN Public Health Mirza Abdul Majeed, XEN Highway Jawad Ahmad, CEO Education Madam Naheed Wasif, CEO Health Dr Saifullah Warriach and other heads of govt departments. The meeting discussed many other projects to be initiated in the district. The DC advised the participants to follow the SOPs regarding quality of material and transparency.