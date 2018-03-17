Islamabad - The stalemate between Academic Staff Association of Quaid-e-Azam University and the Vice Chancellor is persisting as the fourth meeting between the committee and ASA here on Friday failed to resolve the issue amicably.

In a press briefing, the Academic Staff Association of QAU lamented that the deadlock between the faculty and the deans remains as the campus shutdown enters the 6th consecutive day. The university operations have been at a halt and no academic/research activity has been conducted since weeks.

The meeting of the ASA committee with the committee consisting of the chairman and deans of the university ended without a positive outcome on Friday. The ASA committee complained over the ‘non-serious attitude’ of the administration and expressed serious reservations on the disempowered mandate of the administration committee. The meeting was a great disappointment, the ASA President, Dr. Aqeel Bokhari told the media.

“We have noticed that all these meetings are like they met, wept and left. The administration committee, lacking a mandate, is unable to make any suggestion to the Vice Chancellor,” he said.

“Our demand of resignation is still intact, and we won’t backtrack from it”, he warned. On the other hand, Vice Chancellor QAU Dr. Javed Ashraf said that ASA was creating disruption in the students’ transport facility due to which he said the students were facing difficulties. In his response to the press briefing, Ashraf said the education ministry has also termed ASA’s demand as illegal.

He said that the ASA was playing with future of the students for their own benefits. “Some teachers have been playing with the future of the students for their promotions,” he alleged. He said that he would not surrender to the demands of the ASA.

The Academic Staff Association further said that the lockdown will persist unless the VC steps down. Dr. Bokhari expressed fear that there is a possibility that next semester may be quashed due to the crisis.

The relevant authorities should take immediate notice of the situation, he demanded. Dr. Bokhari further said that we won’t discontinue our protest till the Vice Chancellor steps down. “Dr. Ashraf seems to be lingering the issue through time-buying tactics but he is sadly mistaken”, he said. The protesting faculty apprised media of the current impasse.