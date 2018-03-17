Rawalpindi - The Provincial Minister for Tourism, Sports, Archaeology and Museums, Gilgit-Baltistan, Fida Khan Fida called on Managing Director (MD) Pakistan Tourism and Development Corporation (PTDC) Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor on Friday.

During the meeting, Fida Khan Fida appreciated the role of PTDC MD with regards to taking steps for promotion of tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He assured the Managing Director that the government of GB would extend its full support and cooperation to PTDC for promotion and development of tourism in Pakistan.

Sharing his views, the provincial minister said that PTDC is making efforts to promote tourism activities not only in GB but in the entire region as well. In this regard, the chief minister of GB has allotted 30 canal of land at Naltar Valley to PTDC for providing accommodation facilities to the tourists with the construction of a model resort. MD PTDC Chaudhry Abdhul Ghafoor expressed his gratitude to the provincial minister and said that he along with his team has been making tireless efforts to promote tourism in Pakistan.