Islamabad - Ministry of Housing and Works has carried out the annual maintenance of seven out of 16 houses of Category I in G-10/3, Islamabad.

The maintenance of Cat-I houses are always carried out on a need basis, an official in the Ministry of Housing and Works told APP.

The department conducted repair works of the houses including House No. 12, House No. 07, House No. 06, House No. 14, House No. 15, House No. 01 and House No. 05, he added.

However, maintenance and repair on a daily basis, as and when required by the allotted is also being carried out, said the official.

Due to the meagre allocation of funds during the current financial year, further estimates are being prepared for getting the approval of the authority and for the arrangement of funds from the Finance Division.

In reply to a question, the official said that no such proposal is under consideration to re-construct the said houses within two months.

However, as clarified above, the funds are arranged on a need basis from time to time, by preparing estimates, from Finance Division since insufficient funds are available with the department at present, said the official.