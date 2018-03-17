SHARJAH - Quetta Gladiators coach Moin Khan is not happy that overseas stars have been allowed to skip the final leg of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With the two eliminators and the final set to take place back in Pakistan on home soil (Karachi on March 25), international recruits in the PSL have been allowed to take their own call on whether they would like to play in Lahore and Karachi with many of them opting not to.

The Quetta coach and former Pakistan international has taken aim at the Pakistan Cricket Board with regards to this aspect. “I blame the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for this sad situation. I know the board will not like my comments. But in future, only those overseas players should be included in the player draft who commit to also play in Pakistan if required by their franchises,” he told the media in Sharjah.

The former wicket-keeper batsman believes fans back in Pakistan will be deprived of a golden opportunity to see some high-level cricket. “The franchises pay them well to play in the PSL. But when they refuse to travel to Pakistan it upsets the balance of the concerned franchises and also deprives our people of seeing competitive cricket,” he stated.

"Cricket enthusiasts deserve to see top players playing in our own country. If players aren't comfortable playing in Pakistan they shouldn’t be included in the player-draft and preference should be given to those players who are willing to play in Pakistan."

Moin urged the PCB to only pick players who are willing to play in Pakistan in the future for the betterment of the league. “I am more concerned over Pakistan cricket and the PSL future. We can’t have this happening all the time,” he quipped.

The former Pakistan man also expressed his unhappiness with the umpiring standards in the PSL. He made no qualms about the fact that M Hafeez had not been given permission to bowl in the competition while Sunil Narine has been allowed to, despite being reported for a suspect bowling action on Thursday night.

Quetta Gladiators have made the finals of both the previous editions of the PSL and will be aiming to make it three in a row after finishing with 10 points from their matches in the league stages. They currently sit in second spot in the table.

Moin also observed that although momentum was important, the format is such that things could change quickly.

"Of course, momentum is very important because it is the shortest version of the game. But I feel it has happened with all the teams because the T20 format is such. It is difficult to maintain the momentum. Also, we didn't bowl well, the bowling was a bit off track and it didn't go according to plan. We bowled at the opponents strengths and that made a difference. The teams who have made the most mistakes, their momentum has been broken but I'm still hopeful that we will regain the momentum in our next match," he said.