KARACHI - The Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) with the recent division is heading towards celebrating party “Youm-e-Tasees” (founding day) on March 18 separately.

The faction that present the division include the MQM-London, Pakistan-Bahadurabad and PIB Colony reeling to crisis has announced to marked convention separately with a demonstration to prove that their group is the one which is the actual representative of urban region of Sindh.

The leaders heading the faction like Khalid Maqbool Siddiuqi of MQM-P Bahadurabad group has intended to organise the event in Nishtar Park, MQM-P PIB group led by Dr Farooq Sattar has announced to hold the foundation day gathering at Jinnah Ground, whereas MQM-London facing ban has planned to mark the day at party London International Secretariat.

MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan affiliated with party Bahadurabad group after the announcement of the convention has came up with an impression that the party door is open for Dr Farooq Sattar and coordination committee of the party is agreed to give the head slot to Sattar along with the support to run the party affairs as per the party constitutions.

Bahadurabad faction is continuing the process of the mediation between two groups emerged at the instant of Senate polls, eliminating the feeling of any division in the party ranks said Khan while addressing a gathering in locality of the Nazimabad Karachi.

It is unfortunate that the Sattar even having a good proposal had still stick to his plan of dissolving both sides decision making body which is hard to understand, said Khan and claimed that the convention being held at Nishtar Park Karachi to mark party foundation day would end the debate on the real and fake MQM thrives.

On the other hand Dr Farooq Sattar led PIB Colony group leaders said that efforts were being made from Sattar side to end the disagreement but Bahadurabad group seems not interested.

They said party is united under the leadership of Sattar and moving smoothly halting the process of any statement that would directly or indirectly hits the Bahadurabad leadership.

They said “We have not revealed many erroneous carried out by the Bahadurabad but if the plan is not intended then a press conference would be held to narrate the real reason behind the split with the party ranks, said the MQM-P Bahadurabad leaders while talking to The Nation.

Furthermore, the MQM-London in a press release has stated that invitation of the convention being held at London office has been sent to the people across the world and hopefully a huge gathering would be held at London International Secretariat.

It further said that the MQM is one that was founded by Altaf Hussain while rest of the groups were actually working on the agenda of country establishment and fooling the public to get the leading slots in their hands.

It’s worth mentioning here that the MQM Bahadurabad faction considered rather powerful than the PIB factor as it has complete party structure on board, placing poster and banners ahead of the upcoming foundation day across the city and also hoisting the party flags in various parts of the city.

The MQM PIB remains in a weak possession have nothing to display asked permission for holding foundation day gathering in Jinnah Ground but district central administration declined to give him permission.

On the other side, wall chalking and posters in favour of MQM founder Altaf Hussain has been witnessed in various localities of the metropolis by the covert operatives of the party.