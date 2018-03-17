SARGODHA-Online biometric verification system for the transfer of vehicles is being introduced in motor branches of 36 districts of Punjab.

These branches will be linked together and online verification system will be introduced from 1st of May this year where after no application for transfer of vehicle will be accepted. A total of 500 people will be recruited purely on merits in Excise and Taxation Department, said Ashraf Gondal, the director general of Excise and Taxation Department Punjab.

He was addressing media men after his arrival here. He said that senior citizens upon request will be provided with special facility of bio metric verification at their residences. He further added that Punjab government had directed to conduct impartial audit of over 72,000 commercial markets, plazas and banks for assessment of property tax. A private party has been hired upon a contract of 45 million rupees for the purpose, he said.

He said that data of urban properties has been computerised and every citizen will have direct approach to taxation system. Software of assessment of property tax and other data was being upgraded, he said. The citizens will download challan of tax and verify online the assessment made by the Excise and Taxation Department, he said.

The DG excise further said that anti-narcotics force of Excuse Department was also being separated and the employees will be given special training with the collaboration of Japan and Germany and summary for recruiting more 300 employees for the purpose has been sent to Chief Minister for approval.

He added that 1st anti-narcotics police station would be constructed this year in Sargodha division and funds have been released by the government. He said that the project of smart card was delayed due to some technical faults and now it will be launched all over Punjab from 1st of April this year.

He appreciated the collection of government dues up to 631 million rupees by the ETOs of Sargodha Division during last 8 Months.